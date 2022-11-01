Police Police

Not Available

Srikanth (S.P Ranadheer) appears as the protagonist while Prithviraj Sukumaran (D.S.P) appears as the antagonist. Srikanth is a sincere cop who tries to remove the wrong doers, whereas Prithviraj is a corrupt police officer who has tie-ups with anti-social people. Srikanth finds Prithviraj to be the culprit but is unable to prove that. In the event he also loses his wife Harika (Kamalinee Mukherjee). How he manages to prove the corrupt police officer as the culprit forms the rest of the story