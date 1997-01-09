1997

Police Story 4: First Strike

  • Action
  • Adventure
  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

January 9th, 1997

Studio

Orange Sky Golden Harvest

Jackie Chan reprises his role as Chan Ka-Kui (also known in some versions as Jackie) yet again as a Hong Kong cop who works with Interpol to track down and arrest an illegal weapons dealer. Later Jackie realizes that things are not as simple as they appear and soon find himself a pawn of an organisation posing as Russian intelligence.

Cast

Jackie ChanInsp. Chan Ka Kui
Bill Tung'Uncle' Bill Wong
Jackson LiuJackson Tsui
Annie WuAnnie Tsui
Ailen SitAllen
Yuri PetrovCol. Gregor Yegorov

View Full Cast >

Images