Police Story 4: First Strike

Jackie Chan reprises his role as Chan Ka-Kui (also known in some versions as Jackie) yet again as a Hong Kong cop who works with Interpol to track down and arrest an illegal weapons dealer. Later Jackie realizes that things are not as simple as they appear and soon find himself a pawn of an organisation posing as Russian intelligence.
|Jackie Chan
|Insp. Chan Ka Kui
|Bill Tung
|'Uncle' Bill Wong
|Jackson Liu
|Jackson Tsui
|Annie Wu
|Annie Tsui
|Ailen Sit
|Allen
|Yuri Petrov
|Col. Gregor Yegorov
