1973

Police Woman

  Action
  Crime

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

April 25th, 1973

Studio

Great Earth Film Company

Incriminating evidence against a gang is left in a cab when a gang member dies in it. The gang chases the innocent cab driver, who receives help from the dead gangster's sister - a tough police woman. Originally release to the English market as "Police Woman", this movie was released again in the 90's with the title of "Rumble in Hong Kong" as an attempt to capitalize on the success of "Rumble In The Bronx".

Cast

Yuen QiuAgent Ho Mai-Wa
Charlie ChinChin Chen
Lee Man-TaiYuen Tai-Heng
Woo GamHo Mai-Fong
Betty Pei TiSao Mei
Chiang NanBoss

