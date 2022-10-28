1973

Incriminating evidence against a gang is left in a cab when a gang member dies in it. The gang chases the innocent cab driver, who receives help from the dead gangster's sister - a tough police woman. Originally release to the English market as "Police Woman", this movie was released again in the 90's with the title of "Rumble in Hong Kong" as an attempt to capitalize on the success of "Rumble In The Bronx".