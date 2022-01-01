Policewala Gunda

Not Available

Gabbar Singh is a 2012 Telugu action film directed by Harish Shankar. The film is produced by Bandla Ganesh under Parameshwara Art productions banner and stars Pawan Kalyan and Shruti Haasan in lead roles. Devi Sri Prasad, who previously worked with Pawan Kalyan in Jalsa, has composed the soundtrack for the film. The film is an adaptation of 2010's successful Hindi film Dabangg. The film was released on May 11, 2012 And went on to become "BlockBuster of The Year" and a Comeback for "powerstar" Pawan Kalyan