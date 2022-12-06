polish_women_resistance

Not Available

An animated protest created by 49 animators in 48 hours as a response to the decision of The Constitutional Court about abortion ban in Poland. Moved and broken by the situation in our country, we, a group of students from the Animation Department of Lodz Film School have decided to act. We strongly oppose the recent events in our country and it’s shameful that such a ruling has been pushed through during this extremely difficult time of pandemic. The Constitutional court has issued a ruling that will end legal termination of pregnancy for fetal anomaly. Many of us are afraid right now, this is why we want to express unity in a just cause.