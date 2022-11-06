Politics & Society in 20th Century America Series: Depression 30s, Part 2

Not Available

Roosevelt as President. (continued) 8. Role of Eleanor Roosevelt. She develops an independent life, becomes adviser to her husband, pushing humane issues, including the racism in the South and the rest of the nation. The Marion Anderson concert. 9. The Tennessee Valley Authority. A unique project to help a poverty stricken rural area. It revitalizes the region and is an enormous success of a public government agency. Accordingly, the private sector blocks any attempt to repeat this elsewhere in the future.