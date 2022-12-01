Politzek is the New Black

Not Available

Moscow protests in the summer of 2019, caused by the inadmissibility of independent candidates for elections to the Moscow City Duma, were brutally dispersed by riot police and the Russian Guard. Peaceful protest actions on July 27 and August 3, which brought thousands of people outraged by the injustice to the central streets of Moscow, inspired and made many more courageous, despite the arrests and a large criminal trial called the "Moscow case". The persecution has mobilized new forces of solidarity among professional human rights defenders and grassroots activists, especially young ones. Supporting political prisoners has become a fashionable pastime. How long?