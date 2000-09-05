2000

Pollock

  • Drama
  • Romance

September 5th, 2000

Zeke Productions

In August of 1949, Life Magazine ran a banner headline that begged the question: "Jackson Pollock: Is he the greatest living painter in the United States?" The film is a look back into the life of an extraordinary man, a man who has fittingly been called "an artist dedicated to concealment, a celebrity who nobody knew." As he struggled with self-doubt, engaging in a lonely tug-of-war between needing to express himself and wanting to shut the world out, Pollock began a downward spiral.

Marcia Gay HardenLee Krasner
Tom BowerDan Miller
Jennifer ConnellyRuth Kligman
Bud CortHoward Putzel
John HeardTony Smith
Val KilmerWillem DeKooning

