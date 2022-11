Not Available

Polly's first film! Join Polly and her friends as they travel to her father's island in the Pacific to do research for a school project. But the pressure is on! If they don't get a good grade for the project, Lila will be grounded and Polly's band, "Polly and the Pockets" won't be able to play at the school dance! Will they ace the project and get to play? Or will frenemies get in the way...