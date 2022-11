Not Available

Pollywood is a universal and exciting story about courage and desperation, set against the background of the history of the Dream Factory and contemporary Hollywood. Paweł Ferdek overcomes successive obstacles on his way to learn its deepest secrets. He reaches producers, who reveal to him how they succeeded on their own. Ferdek takes us around the great American Dream, which is the foundation of today’s film industry. Will his dream of Hollywood also come true?