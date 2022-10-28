Not Available

Poltergay

  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Same Player

Emma and Marc, two young lovers, move into a house which has been uninhabited for thirty years. What they don't know is that in 1979, in a cave under the house, there was a gay disco, which burned down when a foam machine short-circuited, and five bodies were never found. Today, the house is haunted by five gay ghosts. However, only Marc is able to see them, and his visions drive Emma away.

Cast

Julie DepardieuEmma
Lionel AbelanskiSalopette
Gilles Gaston-DreyfusBertrand
Clovis CornillacMarc Modena

View Full Cast >

Images