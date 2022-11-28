Not Available

From the high mountains of Carrara marble in Italy to the coast of the Osa Peninsula in Costa Rica, the documentary Polvo de Estrellas traces the spiritual journey of the Costa Rican sculptor Jorge Jimenez Deredia, the first Latin American artist who makes a sculpture for the Basilica San Pedro. In the vertigo of a new millennium stands its simple and harmonious work. The renowned critic Pierre Restany, defines his sculptures as objects of meditation that put us in touch with our inner dimension. We are stardust, says the artist, the cosmos is the mirror of our history. The soul a tie that binds us to infinity.