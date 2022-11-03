Polvo en el viento (1975-1979)

Not Available

Chapter 16 of the series 18 decades of life in Mexico in the twentieth century. Images of the cultural, social and political life in Mexico from 1975 to 1979. Overview of the first years of the government of Jose Lopez Portillo. At the beginning of his administration, political problems make it necessary to counter the influence of Luis Echeverria. It is a time of disappearances and political killings; Birth of opposition political associations and guerrilla movements. Mexico is experiencing one of its worst economic crises.