Polyamorous

Not Available

All threesome sex. Paula and Katy are eager to explore each other's perfect bodies, but once Johny shows up, the girls realize exactly what they were missing. Karl is a sexy masseuse who is very adept at pleasing her customers, even if it's two guys at the same time. When Kristof discovers Carolina and Kiara getting very personal by the pool, he's eager to join in on their intimate encounter. Gina's always wanted to be penetrated by two men at the same time; it's a fantasy her boyfriend is happy to help fulfill!