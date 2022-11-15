Not Available

Polyester is when true visual expression meets the artistry of surfing. The film features the surfing life of California’s Al Knost. Polyester is independent filmmaker Jack Coleman’s first feature length surf film, running time is 35 minutes. The film is a completely independent production, with no branding. Shot, edited, and produced entirely by Jack Coleman. A surf film captured all ‘in camera’ with no digital imagery or after effects. Polyester took one-year to complete. Featured locations in project were Mainland Mexico, Central Baja, and a lot of the famous Southern California surf spots that Alex frequently visits.