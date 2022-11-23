Not Available

“As the problems of the world become more and more complex, the solutions become clear and simple.” One Australian family spend their life savings and travel to the USA, spending 4 years documenting a style of farming that will help change the fate of humanity! Set amidst the stunning Shenandoah Valley in northern Virginia, ‘Polyface Farm’ is led by the “the world’s most innovative farmer” (TIME) and uses no chemicals and feeds over 6,000 families and many restaurants and food outlets within a 3 hour ‘foodshed’ of their farm. ‘Polyfaces’ is a joyful film about connecting to the land and the community. Produced over 4 years it follows the Salatin’s, a 4th generation farming family who do ‘everything different to everyone else’ as they produce food in a way that works with nature, not against it. Using the symbiotic relationships of animals and their natural functions, they produce high quality, nutrient-dense products.