PolyLove is an investigative documentary that explores non-monogamy and the journey to redefine a relationship. Statistically more young people are now saying 'I don't' or 'I delay' than 'I do'. Brace yourself, because we are going to a place where bravery and honesty are essential. A place where loving someone enough to set them free isn't just a trite metaphor - it's essential to your personal and relationship growth.