Lyuba Kruzhkina lives in the village and has a son. The failure in his personal life made ​​her decide to live alone. There is also a suitor, a village teacher Gennadiy Ivanovich. He offers Lyuba marry him, but her mind was not in this too intelligent for these places man. But fate, as usual, in the most unexpected moment presents a surprise: in strange circumstances in the life of Lyuba suddenly appears a cute stranger.