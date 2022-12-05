Polysics - Bukodan or Die!!!

Not Available

Polysics is a Japanese new wave and rock band from Tokyo, who dubs its unique style as "technicolor pogo punk". It was named after a brand of synthesizer, the Korg Polysix. This DVD is a recording of the Nippon Budokan one-man live held on March 14th to celebrate the 10th anniversary of their major debut and the graduation of Kayo's band. DISC1 contains 32 songs of the main live performance, and DISC2 contains 10 songs of encore. As a bonus video, the documentary video of the 2010 US tour, which was Kayo's last tour, is recorded with sub-audio commentary by Hayashi and Fumi.