Not Available

Series "Polyvinyl 33 1/3", was created three years ago, aims to bring together all their broadcasting those whose hobby of collecting plates showed different approaches and attitudes toward, compared to today, when there is a huge variety of sound . Given the fact that today's young people do not even know what a single plate, what is the album, and what a record player, the show itself is the story of more than a hundred previous participants in this series had an opportunity to become familiar with the basic concepts of Hi-Fi technology and the development of sound records on 78 rpm to latest mp3 editions.