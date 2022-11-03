Not Available

Pom Pom and Hot Hot

  • Action
  • Comedy

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

New Prima Film Production Ltd.

Shin (Jacky Cheung) and Chiang (Stephen Tung Wai) are happy-go-lucky partners investigating a particularly notorious crime syndicate. Unfortunately, Shin's Mainland relatives -- Cha Chiang (Alfred Cheung Kin-ting) and his beautiful sibling Cha Shi (Loletta Lee Lai-chun) -- decide to drop by. While Chiang insists on accompanying his cousin on the job, Shin starts to make eyes with Shi. Meanwhile, Chiang runs into his ex-girlfriend Nancy (Bonnie Fu Yuk-ching). When Nancy witnesses a gangland hit, she and everyone around her are threatened by the mob.

Cast

Wei TungCurry Chicken
Rachel LeeChia Shi
Alfred Cheung Kin-TingStephen Ka Chiang
Austin WaiWu Yuen-Shen
Lam Ching-YingLam Ho-Yang
John Ching TungMainland Shing

