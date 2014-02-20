Set in 79 A.D., POMPEII tells the epic story of Milo, a slave turned invincible gladiator who finds himself in a race against time to save his true love Cassia, the beautiful daughter of a wealthy merchant who has been unwillingly betrothed to a corrupt Roman Senator. As Mount Vesuvius erupts in a torrent of blazing lava, Milo must fight his way out of the arena in order to save his beloved as the once magnificent Pompeii crumbles around him.
|Kit Harington
|Milo
|Carrie-Anne Moss
|Aurelia
|Emily Browning
|Cassia
|Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje
|Atticus
|Jessica Lucas
|Ariadne
|Jared Harris
|Severus
View Full Cast >