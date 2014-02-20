2014

Pompeii

  • Action
  • Adventure
  • History

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

February 20th, 2014

Studio

Don Carmody Productions

Set in 79 A.D., POMPEII tells the epic story of Milo, a slave turned invincible gladiator who finds himself in a race against time to save his true love Cassia, the beautiful daughter of a wealthy merchant who has been unwillingly betrothed to a corrupt Roman Senator. As Mount Vesuvius erupts in a torrent of blazing lava, Milo must fight his way out of the arena in order to save his beloved as the once magnificent Pompeii crumbles around him.

Cast

Kit HaringtonMilo
Carrie-Anne MossAurelia
Emily BrowningCassia
Adewale Akinnuoye-AgbajeAtticus
Jessica LucasAriadne
Jared HarrisSeverus

View Full Cast >

Images