The beautiful and self-confident Mila is trying to find a groom for the quiet and shy Lyuba. One evening they barely get away from the local punks and find themselves in the cozy house of the local guy Slava. Here they are found by the favorite of women Kolya, with whom Mila once had an affair. As a result, the inconspicuous and unlucky Lyuba takes her beloved away from the bright and successful Mila and leaves with him to Moscow. And Mila remains in the house by the sea and marries the humble Slava. Twenty years later, the heroes are waiting for a new meeting and a new turn in fate.