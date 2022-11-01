Poncho Sanchez - Live In Montreux Jazz Festival

Not Available

In celebration of Concord Records’ 30th Anniversary, Grammy® Award-winner Poncho Sanchez took to the stage of the legendary Montreux Jazz Festival, taking the audience by storm with a typhoon of his signature Latin rhythms. Absolutely riveting in performance, the bearded giant of Latin jazz is as much fun to watch as he is to hear. All of the electrifying energy and excitement that is Poncho Sanchez live is vividly captured in this exhilarating DVD. Track List: 1. One Mint Julep 2. El Shing-a-ling 3. Guaripumpe 4. I Showed Them 5. Conmigo 6. Out Of Sight 7. Watermelon Man