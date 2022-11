Not Available

Pondatti Rajyam is a 1992 Tamil language drama film directed by K. S. Ravikumar. The film features Saravanan, Ranjitha, K. S. Ravikumar, Raja Raveendar and Chithra in lead roles. The film, produced by K. Prabhakaran, had musical score by Deva and was released on 15 August 1992.