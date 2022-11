Not Available

Hop into the fun with the goofiest bugs around. When a lonely snail realizes how slow he is compared to the other creatures, Bartle Bee steps up to help him catch a ride on the fastest vehicle around. And when a newborn baby is hatched, Cosmo and Flutterby ask to babysit, but taking care of a baby is a lot harder then it looks! One thing is for sure, love is the only thing that can keep these bugs together. They may be small but these little insects have a lot of heart!