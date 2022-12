Not Available

For the first time, the world largest Ultra-Orthodox seminary opens its doors to a camera crew.The Ponevezh Yeshiva, founded in 1943, was the first Yeshiva to be established in Israel. Among the constant prayer and scholarly study of 1,200 students, stand fragile confused young men. The filmmaker, former student of the Yeshiva, captures daily authentic moments of hopes as well as sadness and loneliness in a place where an individual can be swept away by the massive crowd.