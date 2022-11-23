Ponho A Mão No Fogo

Not Available

The drama recounts the need for dialogue and attention on raising children through their characters: three mothers and their children. Marcia (Dani Tavares) A high-class mother and married, who always had everything and provides the same for your child, Angela (Ruth Cherem) a single mother of middle class, which makes everything so that your daughter does not her make the same mistakes of the past and Deborah (Val Ribeiro Valquiria Ribeiro) a low-class mother abandoned by her husband, who struggles to raise your child the best possible way. What do these women have in common is the love for their children that make it able to do everything for them, but sometimes it takes more to save the family loose links. It takes great faith.