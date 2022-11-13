Poniedziałek

Not Available

The film is set in one day (the title Monday) in the small Silesian town (Świdnica). Manny (pin) drives a delivery van in the warehouse. His boss (Tomasz Stanko) did not pay him the money, because the liquidity due to lending to people who can not repay their debts to him. Manny calls for overdue payments from the employer, but instead of cash gives him a notebook with the names of their debtors. Desperate Manny, seeing no other way to recover the money, he decides to forcibly pull money from debtors. To help recruit David (Paul Kukiz) - his trusted friend from the army. After a short deliberation begins debt collection to your account.