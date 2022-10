Not Available

Based on the acclaimed play that the Independent of London hailed as "a bracingly uncensored exploration of the tensions and treacheries in a beleaguered male subculture", PONIES is about three men in a treacherous subset of society, and uses the gambling parlor as a backdrop for a provocative modern morality tale. Ultimately, these men-immigrants, Americans, human beings-are forced to protect from one another their most valuable commodity: the right to stay on American soil.