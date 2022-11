Not Available

A piece included in the series Superfícies II (a continuation of Superfícies I, initiated in 2014), in which Pagán induces a clash of textures and meanings by projecting images onto different surfaces and refilming them. In this case, the Francoist symbology of the Belesar’s reservoir (under which disappeared the old village of Portomarín) is projected onto an ombu tree as a tribute to Antón Alonso Ríos and in memory of Ínhigo Berriochoa.