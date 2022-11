Not Available

The story evolves around Amran and Rohani who are a couple who have slept together one night in front of Gua Musang. Amran then went off to sail but to cover up the shame he brought Rohani on the outskirt are of the village. On his return he was surprised not to have found Rohani there. He found out soon enough that Halimah killed Rohani because she wanted Amran. As of that Rohani’s spirit haunts Halimah in her dream in a form of a tiger.