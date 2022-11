Not Available

Mariam, a well-known dancer from Kampung Paku Laris is caught in a love triangle between the rich, powerful and handsome Marsani and the poor but kind-hearted Danial. When Mariam chooses to marry Danial, Marsani continues to obsessively pursue her. But when tragedy occurs and Mariam is found dead, while Danial's boat sinks at sea, strange things begin to occur. Fast forward 60 years later, and a young girl named Maria bears an eerily striking resemblance to the late Mariam.