In poof paradise, the imagery is reminding the viewer of a pastel coloured fairy-tale. Our princess*, if you will, is a pink anus that takes on a journey to the often mystical place of the cruising area. Where colourful hands try to seduce our protagonist and communication is set to a meaningless and shallow minimum. Cruising usually happens far away from our heteronormative society but at the same time in public spaces. In poof paradise those spaces transform into a surreal world where the possibilities of queer identities are endless and the existing boundaries of our societal norms dissolve. Influenced by James Bidgood and John Waters, the artists create a lustful amalgam of the sweet and the bizarre.