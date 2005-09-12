Pooh's Heffalump Halloween Movie

It's Halloween in the 100 Acre Wood, and Roo's best new friend, Lumpy, is looking forward to his first time trick-or-treating. That is, until Tigger warns them about the scary Gobloon, who'll turn them into jack-o'-lanterns if he catches them. But if Roo and Lumpy turn the tables on the Gobloon, they get to make a wish! Lumpy and Roo decide to be "brave together, brave forever" and catch the Gobloon so they can make their wishes come true.
|Peter Cullen
|Eeyore (voice)
|Jim Cummings
|Pooh/Tigger (voice)
|John Fiedler
|Piglet (voice)
|Ken Sansom
|Rabbit (voice)
|Kath Soucie
|Kanga (voice)
|Kyle Stanger
|Lumpy (voice)
