2005

Pooh's Heffalump Halloween Movie

  • Animation
  • Family

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

September 12th, 2005

Studio

Disney Television Animation

It's Halloween in the 100 Acre Wood, and Roo's best new friend, Lumpy, is looking forward to his first time trick-or-treating. That is, until Tigger warns them about the scary Gobloon, who'll turn them into jack-o'-lanterns if he catches them. But if Roo and Lumpy turn the tables on the Gobloon, they get to make a wish! Lumpy and Roo decide to be "brave together, brave forever" and catch the Gobloon so they can make their wishes come true.

Cast

Peter CullenEeyore (voice)
Jim CummingsPooh/Tigger (voice)
John FiedlerPiglet (voice)
Ken SansomRabbit (voice)
Kath SoucieKanga (voice)
Kyle StangerLumpy (voice)

