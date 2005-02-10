2005

Pooh's Heffalump Movie

  • Animation
  • Family
  • Comedy

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

February 10th, 2005

Studio

DisneyToon Studios

Who or what exactly is a Heffalump? The lovable residents of the Hundred Acre Wood -- Winnie the Pooh, Rabbit, Tigger, Eeyore, Kanga and the rest of the pack -- embark on a journey of discovery in search of the elusive Heffalump. But as is always the case, this unusual road trip opens their eyes to so much more than just the creature they're seeking.

Cast

John FiedlerPiglet (voice)
Nikita HopkinsRoo (voice)
Kath SoucieKanga (voice)
Ken SansomRabbit (voice)
Peter CullenEeyore (voice)
Kyle StangerLumpy the Heffalump (voice)

Images

