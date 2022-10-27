Not Available

Poojai

  • Action
  • Drama
  • Family

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Vishal Film Factory

Vasu (Vishal), is a guy who due to some misunderstandings has come out of his rich joint family headed by his mother (Radhika Sarathkumar), and sets up a money lending business. D alias Divya (Shruthi Haasan) a modern girl falls for his good nature. Accidentally, he comes across a planned attempt to kill a police officer by a mysterious gang; he promptly takes on the entire gang single handedly, saving the life of the police officer. This sets the gang's leader, A businessman and a contract killer, Anna Thandavam (Mukesh Tiwari), and his goons against him who find out later that Vasu & his family need to be eradicated on more than one count.

Cast

Shruti HaasanDivya ('D')
SooriKutti Puli
Mukesh TiwariAnna Thandavam
SathyarajA. D. S. P. Sivakkozhundhu
Radhika SarathkumarRajalakshmi Rathnasamy
JayaprakashRamaswamy

