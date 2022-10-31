Poola Rangadu

Not Available

Ranga (Sunil) leads a very happy and normal life with his family members. One day two men offer to Ranga to buy 30 acres so that later he could sell it at higher cost. Innocent Sunil who is under financial depths to be cleared in his locality area agrees for the offer. He sells his home which was kept for his younger sister marriage with his parents acceptance. The land which Ranga bought was present in the middle with each of 300 acres on either side belonging to Konda Reddy (Dev Gill) and Lala Goud (Pradeep Rawat) both of these are local dons in that village and would kill if any person tries to buy the 30 acres of land that is present in the middle. Ranga left his house and reaches the village to see his newly bought land, between he don't know the fact that he got cheated by buying that land which is under litigation.