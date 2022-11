Not Available

A Paramount Noveltoon (production number P14-6) which finds Waxey the Weasel invading a chicken-coop where a chicken named Wishbone has just been hatched. Waxey the Weasel takes off after Wishbone but the chick manages to outwit the weasel. Wishbone pleads that he is innocent and helpless as he leads Waxey into the clutches of a sinister, weasel-hating guard dog.