Poor Little Hampsters 2010

Two idle clerks who do senseless office job of punching cards, and who are not particularly fond of each other, decide to play the game "come up with the most stupid line possible" in order to break the boredom. Then they call random people over the phone and tell this line. Harmless game of theirs creates general confusion among people, which leads to anti-terrorist intervention, police interrogation, loss of state credit and the change of government. The two, of course, know nothing about the series of comic and incredible events that follow without stop.