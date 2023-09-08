2023

Poor Things

  • Science Fiction
  • Romance
  • Drama

Director

Yorgos Lanthimos

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

September 8th, 2023

Studio

Element Pictures

Bella Baxter is brought back to life by the brilliant and unorthodox scientist Dr. Godwin Baxter. Under Baxter’s protection, Bella is eager to learn. Hungry for the worldliness she is lacking, Bella runs off with Duncan Wedderburn, a slick and debauched lawyer, on a whirlwind adventure across the continents. Free from the prejudices of her times, Bella grows steadfast in her purpose to stand for equality and liberation.

Cast

Emma StoneBella Baxter
Ramy YoussefMax McCandless
Willem DafoeDr. Godwin Baxter
Mark RuffaloDuncan Wedderburn
Margaret Qualley
Christopher AbbottGeneral Blessington

Images