Not Available

Poove Unakkaga is one of the classic Tamil movies of Vijay and a work that brought to him major fame. Nagesh and Nambiar have been college day best friends and so are their children Jaiganesh and Vasudevan. Jaiganesh's family members are Christians while Malaysia Vasudevan's are Hindu. Jaiganesh's son is Lawrence and Malaysia Vasudevan's daughter is Anju Aravind. Robert, brother of Jaiganesh, and Janaki, sister of Malaysia Vasudevan, fell in love with each other.Against their families will, they marry each other and run away from their homes. Ever since then, both families hate...