Pooveli movie opens with the main characters revealing their thoughts on love. Kousalya feels one must love before the wedding while Heera feels love is for after the wedding. Radharavi is totally opposed to love and feels its a way in which children cheat their parents while Karthik is totally for it.Karthik follows Heera around expressing his love for her. But when she insults his love, he promises he wouldn't trouble her again and that one day, she would understand him and come to him. He runs into Kousalya, his classmate in school, who has recently lost her lover in an...