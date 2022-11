Not Available

Poovellam Kettuppar (Tamil: பூவெல்லம் கேட்டுப்பார் ; English: Ask all the flowers!) is a 1999 Tamil film written and directed by Vasanth, which stars Surya Sivakumar and Jyothika in leading roles. The film, starring Vijayakumar, Nassar, Vadivelu, Ambika, Manorama in pivotal roles, was released on 6 August 1999. The film was dubbed into Telugu as Deal and is yet to be released.