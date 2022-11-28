Pop Go The Sixties

Not Available

1 - Credits > 2 - Who - I Can See For Miles > 3 - Adam Faith - What Do You Want > 4 - Adam Faith - Someone Else's Baby > 5 - Sandie Shaw - Always Something There to Remind Me > 6 - Sandie Shaw - Wiedehopf Im Mai > 7 - Marmalade - Ob-La-Di, Ob-La-Da > 8 - The Ascot Dancers - Satisfaction > 9 - Kinks - Days > 10 - H. Jankowski - A Walk In The Black Forest > 11 - Hollies - He Ain't Heavy > 12 - Helen Shapiro - Walkin' Back to Happiness > 13 - Tom Jones - Delilah > 14 - Cilla Black - Anyone Who Had A Heart > 15 - Shadows - Apache > 16 - Cliff Richard & Shadows - Bachelor Boy > 17 - Cliff Richard - Congratulations.