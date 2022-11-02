Not Available

"Pop Yer Bottlez!" is the highly anticipated follow-up to the smash hit "WSKI 106". 5 time X-Games champion TANNER HALL and skiing icon CR JOHNSON team up once again with Producer/Director SHANE NELSON and POORBOYZ PRODUCTIONS to showcase some of today's sickest riders destroying everything in their path. Featuring epic segments from skiing superstars: TANNER HALL, CR JOHNSON, PEP FUJAS, TANNER RAINVILLE, KYE PETERSEN, CHRIS BIOLLO, SEAN & CAL PETIT and even a skiing/snowboarding segment with the infamous C-CREW. The Pop Yer Bottlez! sound track features today's hottest hip hop and dance hall music blazing over shooting locations in Sweden, British Columbia, Utah, Austria, California, Switzerland, Nevada, Oregon and France. Don't miss Tanner Hall's Switch 900 over Chad's Gap & season ending crash or CR Johnson's 360s both ways off a 70 foot cliff in Sanora.