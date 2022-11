Not Available

Filmed in North Carolina, Tennessee and West Virginia, from 2000 until Sutton’s death in 2009, A HELL OF A LIFE is an unforgettable portrait of the last great moonshiner. featuring Popcorn Sutton, Jesco White, JB Rader. music by Dana & Susan Robinson, Grifters & Shills, Henry Queen, Ola Belle Reed, Patty Hurst Shifter and Joe Knowlton.