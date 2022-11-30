Not Available

One of the stories of the film is that when the Pope was elected in the Vatican, if he was Nigerian and black, a particular incident would have happened in our film. This film tells the story of the black life that had been forced many years ago to "emigrate" from their homeland, They have moved away from poverty and humiliation, illness and death, poverty and helplessness Not to be slave and disillusioned, and their rights are in line with the White. The film's story revolves around the members of a family and their problems.