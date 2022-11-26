Pope Francis: My Idea of Art

Not Available

In this unique documentary, Pope Francis opens the Vatican’s doors to the world. Via his voice, he guides us in the discovery of his personal and passionate idea of Art: an instrument of evangelization and opposition to the culture of the Transitory. In this extraordinary journey, the audience will have the privilege to admire the eternal beauty of the Vatican Museums, Saint Peter’s Square, the Vatican Basilica, as well as the Sistine Chapel, The Works of Mercy, The Deposition by Caravaggio, “Christ the Worker” and The Virgen de Luján by Alejandro Marmo.