Well, blow me down! Everyone's favorite spinach-chomping sailor stars in a series of vintage cartoons opposite his formidable opponent Bluto as both vie to win the heart of Popeye's perennial stick-figure sweetheart, Olive Oyl. In all, 36 hilarious cartoons (always fraught with mayhem) from the original run of the show are presented on this video that will entrance fans -- young and old -- who love animation.